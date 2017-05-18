Lawyer for Seattle mayor's accuser se...

Lawyer for Seattle mayor's accuser seeking change of venue - Thu, 18 May 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Lawyers for the man suing Seattle Mayor Ed Murray for alleged sexual abuse are requesting to have the case moved outside Seattle and want sanctions imposed on Murray's lawyer for "concocting and spreading a false narrative" that their law firm is anti-gay. Lincoln Beauregard, the Seattle attorney who represents Murray's accuser, Delvonn Heckard, filed the motion Thursday, according to the Seattle Times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 10 min cpeter1313 49,071
NE Jade's Friday Night Barn Dance 17 min Gomer 3
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 18 min Truth 25,573
News High School Teacher Who Said Gay People 'Deserv... 19 min Wondering 44
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 20 min Frankie Rizzo 6,073
News Ruling: Refusal to print gay pride shirts not d... 45 min Rainbow Kid 160
News Judge won't hear gay adoptions because it's not... 1 hr Frankie Rizzo 33
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 1 hr Rose_NoHo 326
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Microsoft
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afghanistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,186 • Total comments across all topics: 281,129,384

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC