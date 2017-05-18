Lawyer for Seattle mayor's accuser seeking change of venue - Thu, 18 May 2017 PST
Lawyers for the man suing Seattle Mayor Ed Murray for alleged sexual abuse are requesting to have the case moved outside Seattle and want sanctions imposed on Murray's lawyer for "concocting and spreading a false narrative" that their law firm is anti-gay. Lincoln Beauregard, the Seattle attorney who represents Murray's accuser, Delvonn Heckard, filed the motion Thursday, according to the Seattle Times.
