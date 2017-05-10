Latest Chechen Atrocity: Gay Teen's Uncle Throws Him Off Balcony to His Death
There are 2 comments on the Advocate story from 18 hrs ago, titled Latest Chechen Atrocity: Gay Teen's Uncle Throws Him Off Balcony to His Death. In it, Advocate reports that:
In the latest story of antigay atrocities in Chechnya, a gay teen has died after being pushed off a balcony by his uncle to "wash the shame" from his family, London's Independent reports. Russian and other European media have reported that Chechen authorities, in addition to rounding up gay and bisexual men and torturing them in concentration camps, have told families of these men to kill them or else the state will deal with them.
|
#2 17 hrs ago
"Russian media" have not reported this any of this constantly changing set of claims. A lone rag somewhere in Russia did.
This particular, brand new claim - which is about a homophobic family member, not a "concentration camp" - did not come from "Russian media" even going by the sketchy accounts reaching us. This particular claim was hearsay from someone who left Chechnya.
The Russian government doesn't like muslim mullahs. It's been fighting them in an anti terror sense for decades. The actual status of lgbt in Russia is pretty much as it was in Australia in the 1970s, i.e., not so great legally, with lots of non state violence directed at lgbt persons while authorities were not terribly responsive.
This warmongering is about Syria or the coming confrontations in the Arctic.
|
#3 16 hrs ago
Cool story. Make me a sandwich.
|
