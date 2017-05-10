There are on the Advocate story from 18 hrs ago, titled Latest Chechen Atrocity: Gay Teen's Uncle Throws Him Off Balcony to His Death. In it, Advocate reports that:

In the latest story of antigay atrocities in Chechnya, a gay teen has died after being pushed off a balcony by his uncle to "wash the shame" from his family, London's Independent reports. Russian and other European media have reported that Chechen authorities, in addition to rounding up gay and bisexual men and torturing them in concentration camps, have told families of these men to kill them or else the state will deal with them.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Advocate.