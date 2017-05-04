LAa s LGBT healthcare community on edge after vote to repeal Obamacare
For some, it was because of HIV or AIDS. For others, it was for lack of a job or income.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|10 min
|June VanDerMark
|13,434
|Trump signs order aimed at allowing churches to...
|18 min
|Pence of Tides
|7
|Prosecutor: Organist painted anti-gay graffiti ...
|22 min
|Pence of Tides
|7
|Kentucky gay couple's lawsuit against Kim Davis...
|37 min
|Cujo
|14
|First national tour of a play for young childre...
|38 min
|Wondering
|12
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|41 min
|Frito gay lay lawyer
|1,548
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|50 min
|Lou
|25,357
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Respect71
|48,427
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC