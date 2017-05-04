LAa s LGBT healthcare community on ed...

LAa s LGBT healthcare community on edge after vote to repeal Obamacare

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

For some, it was because of HIV or AIDS. For others, it was for lack of a job or income.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 10 min June VanDerMark 13,434
News Trump signs order aimed at allowing churches to... 18 min Pence of Tides 7
News Prosecutor: Organist painted anti-gay graffiti ... 22 min Pence of Tides 7
News Kentucky gay couple's lawsuit against Kim Davis... 37 min Cujo 14
News First national tour of a play for young childre... 38 min Wondering 12
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 41 min Frito gay lay lawyer 1,548
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 50 min Lou 25,357
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr Respect71 48,427
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,721 • Total comments across all topics: 280,790,224

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC