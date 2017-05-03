Kelly Osbourne has new man

Kelly Osbourne has new man

Read more: Sequoyah County Times

The former 'Fashion Police' host is said to be romancing Mario Cuomo, the singer of up-and-coming band The Orwells. Sources told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column that the pair have been on a string of dates and last week met up for dinner in the rocker's native Chicago, where Kelly was promoting her new memoir 'There is No F***ing Secret: Letters From A Badass Bitch'.

Chicago, IL

