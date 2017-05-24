There are on the Boston.com story from 13 hrs ago, titled Katherine Clark, Betsy DeVos get into heated discussion on discrimination. In it, Boston.com reports that:

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos refused to say Wednesday whether she would block private schools that discriminate against LGBT students from receiving federal dollars, explaining that she believes states should have the flexibility to design voucher programs and that parents should be able to choose schools that best fit their children's needs. DeVos returned frequently to the theme of what she called a need for more local control in her first appearance before Congress since her rocky confirmation hearing in January.

