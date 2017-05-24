Katherine Clark, Betsy DeVos get into heated discussion on discrimination
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos refused to say Wednesday whether she would block private schools that discriminate against LGBT students from receiving federal dollars, explaining that she believes states should have the flexibility to design voucher programs and that parents should be able to choose schools that best fit their children's needs. DeVos returned frequently to the theme of what she called a need for more local control in her first appearance before Congress since her rocky confirmation hearing in January.
#3 11 hrs ago
Our educational system is in chaos. Anything Ms. DeVos can do will be better then what we have now.
#4 11 hrs ago
Fundies are bigots; I don't think there was a "discussion" between these two women. The fundie agenda is clear, imo, whether DeVos tried to pass of the revoking of trans initiatives on the White House or not.
#5 10 hrs ago
Relax; sugar
.
I was already gay
.
The only thing the school showed me was how bananas have sex
.
.
Then I was brainwashed; indoctrinated; and recruited by the Baptist Church
.
So now I'm Born Again Gay with a hot banana
