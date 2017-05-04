There are on the The Tribune story from 14 hrs ago, titled Jury: Univ. of Iowa discriminated against athletic official. In it, The Tribune reports that:

A jury on Thursday awarded more than $1.4 million to a former University of Iowa athletic administrator, ruling that the university had discriminated against her because of her gender and sexual orientation. Jane Meyer alleged she suffered workplace discrimination as a gay woman in a relationship with the school's longtime and highly successful field hockey coach Tracey Griesbaum, that the school retaliated against her for complaining about Griesbaum's firing, and that she was paid less than a male counterpart for similar work.

