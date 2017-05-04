Jury: Univ. of Iowa discriminated aga...

Jury: Univ. of Iowa discriminated against athletic official

A jury on Thursday awarded more than $1.4 million to a former University of Iowa athletic administrator, ruling that the university had discriminated against her because of her gender and sexual orientation. Jane Meyer alleged she suffered workplace discrimination as a gay woman in a relationship with the school's longtime and highly successful field hockey coach Tracey Griesbaum, that the school retaliated against her for complaining about Griesbaum's firing, and that she was paid less than a male counterpart for similar work.

Xstain Mullah Fricassee

Philadelphia, PA

#1 9 hrs ago
This seems to be one in Des Moines as opposed to Ames or Iowa City. The latter two are more prestigious, I believe, but perhaps they offer less opportunity to obtain $1.4 million worth of discrimination. And her spouse's suit against the same place hasn't started yet. Looks like that will be one wealthy couple, if they both prevail and prevail on appeals.
