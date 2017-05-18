There are on the The Progress story from 14 hrs ago, titled Judge opposed to gay adoptions has rule change blocked. In it, The Progress reports that:

A Kentucky judge who declared his conscientious objection to handling adoption cases involving gay adults has been blocked from changing how he reviews adoption cases. Administrative Office of the Courts spokeswoman Leigh Anne Hiatt said Friday that Minton had denied the request on procedural and substantive grounds.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Progress.