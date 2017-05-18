Judge opposed to gay adoptions has ru...

Judge opposed to gay adoptions has rule change blocked

There are 3 comments on the The Progress story from 14 hrs ago, titled Judge opposed to gay adoptions has rule change blocked. In it, The Progress reports that:

A Kentucky judge who declared his conscientious objection to handling adoption cases involving gay adults has been blocked from changing how he reviews adoption cases. Administrative Office of the Courts spokeswoman Leigh Anne Hiatt said Friday that Minton had denied the request on procedural and substantive grounds.

Christian Taliban

Philadelphia, PA

#6 9 hrs ago
Howerton wrote:
<quoted text>
A win for our children.
Yes, because the anti gay judge has been stymied by the office of the court there.

You closetedly could not understand the development this story is talking about.

Howerton

Hockessin, DE

#7 6 hrs ago
A win for the children

Just Think

Since: Apr 09

21,476

Location hidden
#8 2 hrs ago
Howerton wrote:
A win for the children
Yep - they are still free to be adopted by loving parents regardless of something as trivial as their sexual orientation.
