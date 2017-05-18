Yes, because the anti gay judge has been stymied by the office of the court there.<quoted text>
A win for our children.
You closetedly could not understand the development this story is talking about.
There are 3 comments on the The Progress story from 14 hrs ago, titled Judge opposed to gay adoptions has rule change blocked. In it, The Progress reports that:
A Kentucky judge who declared his conscientious objection to handling adoption cases involving gay adults has been blocked from changing how he reviews adoption cases. Administrative Office of the Courts spokeswoman Leigh Anne Hiatt said Friday that Minton had denied the request on procedural and substantive grounds.
#6 9 hrs ago
#7 6 hrs ago
A win for the children
Since: Apr 09
21,476
Location hidden
#8 2 hrs ago
Yep - they are still free to be adopted by loving parents regardless of something as trivial as their sexual orientation.
