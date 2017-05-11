Italian activist held in Moscow

Italian activist held in Moscow

There are 1 comment on the ANSA.it story from 13 hrs ago, titled Italian activist held in Moscow. In it, ANSA.it reports that:

Rome, May 11 - Yuri Guaiana, an Italian activist for the 'Certi Diritti' LGBT rights association, was freed Thursday after being detained in Moscow while on his way to deliver a petition to prosecutors in the Russian capital over the treatment of gays in Chechnya, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Benedetto Della Vedova tweeted. Guaiana told ANSA after his release that "I have just been released, now I'm rushing to the hotel in a car laid on by the consulate, I'll pack and I'll try to leave the country as soon as possible, which is fundamental, because there is a trial against me".

Peacemaker Award

Alpharetta, GA

#1 11 hrs ago
Yuri and his 4 assistants were delivering 2 MILLION signatures gathered from around the free world
.
in an effort to secure the safety of Chechnyans currently being tortured and molested by sadistic muslim homophobes running Chechnyan death furnaces
.
He is awesome! ;o)
