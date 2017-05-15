Isis have been hacked by Anonymous again with lots of gay porn
There are 1 comment on the Metro UK News story from 12 hrs ago, titled Isis have been hacked by Anonymous again with lots of gay porn. In it, Metro UK News reports that:
WachulaGhost, a hacker who is associated with Anonymous, first targeted the terror group in the wake of the Orlando attack at the Pulse nightclub after Omar Mateen shot 49 people dead. He said that hacking Isis is actually easier than you would think and he had managed to access more than 250 of their social media accounts.
#1 11 hrs ago
Funnu how Anonymous used to target Western corporations and governments, then had a number of members caught up in apparent stings by the FBI, and now targets enemies of the US, (US created enemies of the US or otherwise.)
