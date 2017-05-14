Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex party'
There are 6 comments on the Washington Blade story from 19 hrs ago, titled Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex party'. In it, Washington Blade reports that:
Police in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta on May 21, 2017, arrested 141 men at a sauna. The raid took place against the backdrop of an ongoing LGBT rights crackdown in the country that has the support of conservative lawmakers.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Washington Blade.
|
United States
|
#1 19 hrs ago
Way to go Indonesian police!!!
|
#2 19 hrs ago
We knew the title of this thread would draw your attention.
Just like this forum draws the attention of you macho straight guys 365 days of the year.
|
United States
|
#3 19 hrs ago
I love to see queers getting what they deserve in most parts of the world!
|
#4 19 hrs ago
After Indonesia converts all the jails into LGBT Raves; crooks won't have anywhere to live
|
#5 15 hrs ago
All the gay men's hand slaps warding off your unwanted advances have gone viral. You can stop pretending.
|
#6 1 hr ago
Nice job.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More (And Better) Gay Sex Scenes, Please
|15 min
|Frogface Kate
|6
|AIDS Walk New York and Gay Men's Health Crisis:...
|16 min
|Ben Ever
|22
|Taiwan court legalizes gay marriage in historic...
|22 min
|Zachary
|1
|S. Korean military court convicts soldier over ...
|25 min
|Zachary
|1
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|26 min
|Frogface Kate
|407
|Two men caned in Indonesia for gay sex
|27 min
|Frankie
|12
|141 arrested in Indonesia over gay sex party
|1 hr
|Frankie
|2
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|7 hr
|DebraE
|49,180
|The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09)
|14 hr
|Hanzel
|69,525
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|15 hr
|jredrvhu
|25,595
|
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC