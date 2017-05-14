Indonesian police arrest 141 men at '...

Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex party'

There are 6 comments on the Washington Blade story from 19 hrs ago, titled Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex party'. In it, Washington Blade reports that:

Police in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta on May 21, 2017, arrested 141 men at a sauna. The raid took place against the backdrop of an ongoing LGBT rights crackdown in the country that has the support of conservative lawmakers.

Harris

United States

#1 19 hrs ago
Way to go Indonesian police!!!

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Gremlin

Louisville, KY

#2 19 hrs ago
Harris wrote:
Way to go Indonesian police!!!
We knew the title of this thread would draw your attention.

Just like this forum draws the attention of you macho straight guys 365 days of the year.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Harris

United States

#3 19 hrs ago
I love to see queers getting what they deserve in most parts of the world!

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Logic Analysis

Alpharetta, GA

#4 19 hrs ago
Harris wrote:
I love to see queers getting what they deserve in most parts of the world!
After Indonesia converts all the jails into LGBT Raves; crooks won't have anywhere to live

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Mitts Gold Plated Pablum

Philadelphia, PA

#5 15 hrs ago
Harris wrote:
<quoted text>
I love to see [anti gay slur] getting what they deserve in most parts of the world!
All the gay men's hand slaps warding off your unwanted advances have gone viral. You can stop pretending.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Frankie

Bladensburg, MD

#6 1 hr ago
Nice job.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

