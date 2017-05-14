Indonesia police arrests dozens in raid on Jakarta gay sauna
Jakarta police spokesman Argo Yuwono said 141 men were detained for questioning in the raid Sunday evening on the gym and sauna in north Jakarta. Indonesia's low-profile LGBT community has been increasingly under siege in the past year, with prejudice fanned by stridently anti-gay comments from cabinet ministers and other high-profile Indonesians.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|6 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|337
|Jade's Stink Ass Gay Cafe
|9 min
|Hemmer
|2
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|10 min
|RiccardoFire
|5,938
|A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t...
|35 min
|Troll Hopper
|156
|Middle School Gay-Straight Alliance Allowed To ...
|52 min
|Rev Don Wildmoan
|13
|AIDS Walk New York and Gay Men's Health Crisis:...
|1 hr
|Rev Don Wildmoan
|15
|More
|1 hr
|Little Cheerleader
|15
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|DebraE
|49,172
|The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09)
|2 hr
|Homey
|69,526
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|3 hr
|Robert F_
|25,589
|
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC