There are on the The Times of Israel story from 18 hrs ago, titled In France, a Jewish TV celebrity is called out for gay bashing. In it, The Times of Israel reports that:

By airing live and graphic interviews with gay men about their sexuality, the Jewish television presenter Cyril Hanouna lifted briefly a decades-long taboo that usually keeps such content off mainstream broadcasts in France. But instead of accolades, the 42-year-old comedian was forced to apologize for what thousands of viewers and key advertisers called a nasty bit of gay bashing.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Times of Israel.