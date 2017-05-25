In France, a Jewish TV celebrity is c...

In France, a Jewish TV celebrity is called out for gay bashing

By airing live and graphic interviews with gay men about their sexuality, the Jewish television presenter Cyril Hanouna lifted briefly a decades-long taboo that usually keeps such content off mainstream broadcasts in France. But instead of accolades, the 42-year-old comedian was forced to apologize for what thousands of viewers and key advertisers called a nasty bit of gay bashing.

Evilgelicalling

Philadelphia, PA

#1 9 hrs ago
"But instead of accolades, the 42-year-old comedian"

Is the Israeli press taking the line that the comedian is the victim here? There is a not so subtle implication that he should receive accolades for his tv work.
Gremlin

Louisville, KY

#2 8 hrs ago
Homophobic celebrities.....their own words expose their true character.

