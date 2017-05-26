Husband of Luxembourg's gay Prime Min...

Husband of Luxembourg's gay Prime Minister joins NATO leaders' wives in photo

The husband of Luxembourg's gay prime minister posed alongside the other wives and partners of NATO leaders - for a group photo. Gauthier Destenay, a Belgian architect, married Xavier Bettel, 44, months after Luxembourg legalised same-sex marriage, according to The Daily Mail.

