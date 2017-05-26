Husband of Luxembourg's gay Prime Minister joins NATO leaders' wives in photo
The husband of Luxembourg's gay prime minister posed alongside the other wives and partners of NATO leaders - for a group photo. Gauthier Destenay, a Belgian architect, married Xavier Bettel, 44, months after Luxembourg legalised same-sex marriage, according to The Daily Mail.
