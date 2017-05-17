Human Rights Commission recognizes In...

Human Rights Commission recognizes International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia

There are 2 comments on the Nor'Wester story from 14 hrs ago, titled Human Rights Commission recognizes International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia. In it, Nor'Wester reports that:

The day draws annual attention to the discrimination and challenges faced by lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and intersex people and is the largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, rransgender, intersex and questioning solidarity event, with more than 130 countries taking part. Among the events to mark the day is the annual DanceWalk in St. John's hosted by Raise Up Fundraising and the AIDS Committee of Newfoundland and Labrador takes place on Water Street this evening around 6 p.m. near the War Memorial and Harbourside Park.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Nor'Wester.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Rose_NoHo

United States

#3 10 hrs ago
Buford wrote:
Among the events to mark the day is the annual DanceWalk in St. John's hosted by Raise Up Fundraising and the AIDS Committee of Newfoundland and Labrador takes place on Water Street this evening around 6 p.m. near the War Memorial and Harbourside Park.
--------

PARENTS KEEP YOUR KIDS FAR AWAY FROM WATER STREET!
SPOT ON!

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Jeeshush Sheeeria

Philadelphia, PA

#4 4 hrs ago
Wow, 130 countries taking part in an lgbt awareness day and various Southern cities removing statues of Confederacy bigwigs...Valium and Prozac prescriptions are way up all over the buybull belt this week.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 1 hr DebraE 25,480
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 1 hr DebraE 5,983
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr DebraE 48,951
News 'Yep, I'm Gay': Happy 20th out anniversary, Ell... 1 hr DebraE 16
News High School Teacher Who Said Gay People 'Deserv... 3 hr ACopple 21
News International Day Against Homophobia, Transphob... 3 hr frindly 7
News Ruling: Refusal to print gay pride shirts not d... 3 hr Blackburn 123
News Shariah court in Indonesia sentences gay couple... 4 hr Frankie Rizzo 8
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,711 • Total comments across all topics: 281,093,132

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC