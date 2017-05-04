Human rights code changes will apply on reserve: justice minister

Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould - a former First Nations leader - says a Liberal government bill that proposes changes to the human rights code will apply on reserves, adding she hopes individuals will see it provides additional legal protections. Wilson-Raybould's comments come after experts spoke publicly to The Canadian Press about the link between the indigenous suicide crisis and discrimination against people who identify as gay, lesbian, bisexual, queer, transgender or two-spirit.

