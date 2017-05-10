Homosexual defilement and rape should be dealt with too
I was taken back to Saturday August 2, 2008 by the editorial in Daily Monitor of May 9. The main front page banner of Saturday Vision that day was a figure in large and bold print: "40 000, the number of primary school girls defiled by their teachers in one year". It referred to a recent survey but unfortunately, I don't remember who had performed it.
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|11 min
|June VanDerMark
|13,523
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|24 min
|Truth
|48,882
|Ruling: Refusal to print gay pride shirts not d...
|27 min
|Theocraencyclical
|78
|a Ia ve got nothing to hidea : Fox Newsa Shepar...
|34 min
|Theocraencyclical
|4
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|36 min
|True Christian wi...
|5,883
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|37 min
|Wondering
|137
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|39 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|25,478
|Mormon church pulls older teens out of Boy Scouts
|4 hr
|Wondering
|31
