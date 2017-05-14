Historical 'Before Homosexuals' Closes 9-Day Hartford LGBT Film Fest
In its 30 years, the Connecticut LGBT Film Festival has shown scores of documentaries, usually profiles of famous LGBT men and women, tragic stories about AIDS and stories about 20th- and 21st-century gay rights activists, who worked in atmospheres of suppression and intolerance. "Before Homosexuals" - one of the films in this year's nine-day festival, which runs June 2 to 10 mostly at Cinestudio in Hartford - is an interesting anomaly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CTNow.com.
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two men caned in Indonesia for gay sex
|3 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|20
|Jade's Turkey Lodge and Cafe
|4 min
|Buford
|9
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|11 min
|Truth
|49,196
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|12 min
|June VanDerMark
|13,555
|Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for...
|54 min
|Buford
|11
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|56 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|25,603
|Middle School Gay-Straight Alliance Allowed To ...
|56 min
|Buford
|17
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|1 hr
|Eagle 12
|411
|AIDS Walk New York and Gay Men's Health Crisis:...
|2 hr
|Hank
|24
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC