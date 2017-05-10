High School Teacher Who Said Gay Peop...

High School Teacher Who Said Gay People 'Deserve To Die' Resigns

There are 1 comment on the On Top Magazine story from 14 hrs ago, titled High School Teacher Who Said Gay People 'Deserve To Die' Resigns. In it, On Top Magazine reports that:

San Luis Obispo High School special education teacher Michael Slack made the comments in response to publication of a student newspaper issue dedicated to LGBT issues. The cover of Expressions featured two girls kissing.

Abrahamanic Religions

Philadelphia, PA

#1 3 hrs ago
"In his resignation email, Slack defended his actions, saying that he knew of numerous students who expressed 'shock and disgust' at the paper's coverage."

Even if that's true those expressions of shock and overwrought disgust are different from saying lgbt people deserve to die. Also, Romans says the same things about adulterers. Does this ex special ed teacher routinely opine that adulterers need to die?

He has a homosexual fixation, not any knowledge of or caring about scripture. As is usual with these braying talibangelicals.

