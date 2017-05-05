Governor signs Tennessee a natural and ordinarya meaning bill
There are 2 comments on the WATE-TV Knoxville story from 19 hrs ago, titled Governor signs Tennessee a natural and ordinarya meaning bill.
Republican Gov. Bill Haslam has signed legislation requiring words in Tennessee law to be interpreted as having their "natural and ordinary meaning." Gay rights groups call it a sneaky way of denying same-sex couples the legal rights and protections granted to a "husband," a "wife," a "father" or "mother."
#1 19 hrs ago
The natural and ordinary meaning of "marriage" means you get those rights and responsibilities. Obergefell overrules whatever laws various states have - whatever those laws' phrasing - which treat same sex marriages as having any less legal force. This is about sexually distraught fundies being disingenuous and flirting with secession.
#2 18 hrs ago
Sheese
Trump is smarter than Tennessee's 'governor'
At least Trump writes his own name in that book he signs every day
