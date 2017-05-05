Governor signs Tennessee a natural an...

Governor signs Tennessee a natural and ordinarya meaning bill

There are 2 comments on the WATE-TV Knoxville story from 19 hrs ago, titled Governor signs Tennessee a natural and ordinarya meaning bill. In it, WATE-TV Knoxville reports that:

Republican Gov. Bill Haslam has signed legislation requiring words in Tennessee law to be interpreted as having their "natural and ordinary meaning." Gay rights groups call it a sneaky way of denying same-sex couples the legal rights and protections granted to a "husband," a "wife," a "father" or "mother."

Pence of Tides

Philadelphia, PA

#1 19 hrs ago
The natural and ordinary meaning of "marriage" means you get those rights and responsibilities. Obergefell overrules whatever laws various states have - whatever those laws' phrasing - which treat same sex marriages as having any less legal force. This is about sexually distraught fundies being disingenuous and flirting with secession.
Fundie Roulette

Alpharetta, GA

#2 18 hrs ago
Sheese
.
Trump is smarter than Tennessee's 'governor'
.
At least Trump writes his own name in that book he signs every day
Chicago, IL

