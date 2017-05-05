There are on the WATE-TV Knoxville story from 19 hrs ago, titled Governor signs Tennessee a natural and ordinarya meaning bill. In it, WATE-TV Knoxville reports that:

Republican Gov. Bill Haslam has signed legislation requiring words in Tennessee law to be interpreted as having their "natural and ordinary meaning." Gay rights groups call it a sneaky way of denying same-sex couples the legal rights and protections granted to a "husband," a "wife," a "father" or "mother."

