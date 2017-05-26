GMHC opens Carl Jacobs Mental Health ...

GMHC opens Carl Jacobs Mental Health Clinic

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 27 Read more: Washington Blade

A new mental health clinic is open in Manhattan with the goal of serving New Yorkers living with HIV and AIDS, The Gay Men's Health Crisis has been active in the city since the early days of the AIDS epidemic, but only recently has it been licensed by the state to provide outpatient mental health services. The new Carl Jacobs Mental Health Clinic in Chelsea is designed for 24-hour emergency support.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 1 min Delco 500
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 4 min Delco 6,304
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 5 min Andy 25,780
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 14 min Defeat Elizabeth ... 49,739
News No decision yet on gay marriage 26 min Rose_NoHo 3
Jayduh Family Cabin 58 min Oscar 3
News Read Selena Gomez's Moving Letter About the LGB... 1 hr Quaid 1
News Gays not welcome at millionaire's chain 1 hr Ms Sassy 32
News Russian millionaire's retail chain says gays no... 2 hr Lawrence Wolf 43
News Poll: Conservatives, Weekly Church Goers Say No... 2 hr Quentin 36
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. South Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,702 • Total comments across all topics: 281,446,892

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC