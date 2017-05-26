GMHC opens Carl Jacobs Mental Health Clinic
A new mental health clinic is open in Manhattan with the goal of serving New Yorkers living with HIV and AIDS, The Gay Men's Health Crisis has been active in the city since the early days of the AIDS epidemic, but only recently has it been licensed by the state to provide outpatient mental health services. The new Carl Jacobs Mental Health Clinic in Chelsea is designed for 24-hour emergency support.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Blade.
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|1 min
|Delco
|500
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|4 min
|Delco
|6,304
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|5 min
|Andy
|25,780
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|14 min
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|49,739
|No decision yet on gay marriage
|26 min
|Rose_NoHo
|3
|Jayduh Family Cabin
|58 min
|Oscar
|3
|Read Selena Gomez's Moving Letter About the LGB...
|1 hr
|Quaid
|1
|Gays not welcome at millionaire's chain
|1 hr
|Ms Sassy
|32
|Russian millionaire's retail chain says gays no...
|2 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|43
|Poll: Conservatives, Weekly Church Goers Say No...
|2 hr
|Quentin
|36
|
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC