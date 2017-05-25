GLAAD studio study no hooray for Hollywood
The report maps diversity of LGBTQ people in films released by the seven largest motion picture studios and their subsidiaries. Lionsgate Entertainment, Sony Pictures and Walt Disney Studios were given "failing" ratings; 20th Century Fox, Paramount and Warner Bros.
#1 11 hrs ago
Good! Keep all homosexual crapola out of movies and off television!
#3 10 hrs ago
It's the hardcore, gay porn for you or nothing!
#5 7 hrs ago
You're talking about str8 men again, but since you don't post 12 hours a day back and forth with str8 men the way you do with gay men you are unaware of that.
