Gay vicar quits and attacks - institutional homophobia'
There are 1 comment on the South China Morning Post story from 10 hrs ago, titled Gay vicar quits and attacks - institutional homophobia'. In it, South China Morning Post reports that:
The first Church of England vicar in a same-sex marriage is leaving his parish and claims "institutional homophobia" in the church means he is blacklisted from getting another job. Andrew Foreshew-Cain, 53, a member of the General Synod, resigned from his London parish on Sunday, telling parishioners it was a "relief" because his ministry, and that of other gay and lesbian clergy, was "barely tolerated rather than fully accepted and A celebrated".
#1 10 hrs ago
Perhaps Church of England HQ would better serve mankind by proving the world is flat
.
Such a project would most certainly be a better use of church resources
