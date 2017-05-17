Gay Rights Supporters Demonstrate in ...

Gay Rights Supporters Demonstrate in Russia's St. Petersburg

There are 1 comment on the News Max story from 14 hrs ago, titled Gay Rights Supporters Demonstrate in Russia's St. Petersburg. In it, News Max reports that:

About 100 gay rights activists have held a flash-mob demonstration in the Russian city of St. Petersburg to observe International Day Against Homophobia and to call attention to claims of gay persecution and torture in Chechnya. Authorities routinely deny LGBT activists permission to hold rallies.

Jeeshush Sheeeria

Philadelphia, PA

#3 9 hrs ago
fake Rose_NoHo wrote:
<quoted text>
I hope the Russian police bashed in a few of the
Well, seeing something like that _is_ the only way you can get an erection these days.
Chicago, IL

