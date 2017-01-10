Gay Republicans are split over Trump
There are 14 comments on the The Olympian story from 16 hrs ago, titled Gay Republicans are split over Trump. In it, The Olympian reports that:
Supporters of President Donald Trump, from left, comedian Dustin Gold, singer Joy Villa and fashion designer Andre Soriano, cheer during a rally organized by the North Carolina-based group Gays for Trump, at the National Mall near the Washington Monument in Washington, March 4, 2017. The speakers at the rally talked about immigration, gay rights and several other issues and later marched from the National Mall to the White House.
|
#1 12 hrs ago
That's news
.
If Attorney General Jeff Sessions; of all people; can evolve and say 'marriage equality is settled law'(and he did)
http://www.theblaze.com/news/2017/01/10/sessi...
.
Then nobody else has any excuse to abuse gay people anymore
|
“Hello Trump”
Since: Jan 07
28,736
Goodby Hillary
|
#2 6 hrs ago
President Trump seems much more enlightened about Gay Rights than Hillary was. While many people may personally disagree with Gay Marriage they are also realizing it has no direct bearing on their lives. For me,if it ain't happening in MY living room it's none of my business.
|
#3 4 hrs ago
What kind of person would put any stock in what Jeff "Hey Boy!" Sessions blathers on a matter of minority rights? He, like the right wing, is just mouthing a bromide. They all continue to hope that once two or three more of the older Justices are gone that Roe and Obergefell will be overruled.
Admittedly and reversal of Obergefell would be more difficult, because there's the problem (for right wing bigots) of the now existing body of same sex marriages. I suppose they could grandfather those rather than try to annul them, but I wouldn't put anything past an Alito or Thomas or Gorsuch.
|
#4 4 hrs ago
We know you're disordered. And when you reply I'll again explain to you why and how you're so twisted and stupid.
|
“Hello Trump”
Since: Jan 07
28,736
Goodby Hillary
|
#5 3 hrs ago
Uh,you DO know what "tea bag" residue is,right?
And you're the self designated clean up guy?
I guess that makes you a high yellow come bubble lover..... Do you slurp or slobber?
HA HA HA HA HA
|
#6 3 hrs ago
It's a term of non enderament for right wingers, but then it's also a double meaning.
No wonder you're having so much trouble with it, cretin.
|
“Hello Trump”
Since: Jan 07
28,736
Goodby Hillary
|
#8 3 hrs ago
I don't mind not knowing about it.
|
#9 2 hrs ago
We know you love your ignorance.
|
“Hello Trump”
Since: Jan 07
28,736
Goodby Hillary
|
#10 2 hrs ago
You'd be surprised at how blissful ignorance can be depending on what you wish to know nothing about.
|
#11 1 hr ago
You closet case Queer, how'd you get to be such a cretin?
|
#12 1 hr ago
I'm not sure okimar is a closet case. His moniker spends more time fixating on blacks than on gay men. Otherwise I can agree with the sentiments of your post.
|
Since: Mar 17
96
United States
|
#13 1 hr ago
"Gay Republicans"?!? I know many in the LGBTQ community and NOT ONE of them is a republican! I can hardly fathom the idea of any LGBTQ people being on the tRUMPtrain.... Then again, all my LGBTQ friends are very intelligent folks & would NEVER fall for the POS POTUS BS. They hate tRUMP.
|
#14 1 hr ago
All freaks and abnormals are democrats
|
Since: Mar 17
96
United States
|
#15 40 min ago
Well then, what is the excuse for your own freakish abnormalities? And what is tRUMP's excuse? NationallyInquiring minds want to know.
|
|
