Gay marriage plaintiff urges opposition to Tennessee bill

A legislative push to preserve the "natural and ordinary meaning" of words in Tennessee law has prompted a visit to the state Capitol by Jim Obergefell, whose landmark U.S. Supreme Court case legalized same-sex marriage nationwide. Gay rights groups call the bill awaiting Gov. Bill Haslam's signature a sneaky way of encouraging state judges to deny rights to same-sex couples when laws use words such as "husband" and "wife," or "father" and "mother."

