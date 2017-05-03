Gay marriage plaintiff urges opposition to Tennessee bill
There are 1 comment on the WWSB story from 15 hrs ago, titled Gay marriage plaintiff urges opposition to Tennessee bill.
A legislative push to preserve the "natural and ordinary meaning" of words in Tennessee law has prompted a visit to the state Capitol by Jim Obergefell, whose landmark U.S. Supreme Court case legalized same-sex marriage nationwide. Gay rights groups call the bill awaiting Gov. Bill Haslam's signature a sneaky way of encouraging state judges to deny rights to same-sex couples when laws use words such as "husband" and "wife," or "father" and "mother."
#1 5 hrs ago
Tennessee politicians must be getting their creepy enjoys making up imaginary scenarios to hash out in court
.
Nothing better to do?
