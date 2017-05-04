Gay man reveals dangerous sex 'trend'...

Gay man reveals dangerous sex 'trend' he's experienced in hope it will save lives

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Record

A gay man is speaking out on a dangerous sex 'trend' he has experienced several times in his life in the hope it will save others. Adam, whose name has been changed to protect his identity, lives in Connecticut in the USA and admits he's "at an age where we called sliced bread the greatest invention".

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prosecutor: Organist painted anti-gay graffiti ... 9 min Wondering 5
News Kentucky gay couple's lawsuit against Kim Davis... 12 min Cujo 14
News First national tour of a play for young childre... 13 min Wondering 12
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 16 min Frito gay lay lawyer 1,548
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 18 min June VanDerMark 13,432
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 25 min Lou 25,357
News Vladimir Putin supports plan to investigate rep... 28 min Make Russia Great... 1
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 36 min Respect71 48,435
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. South Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,736 • Total comments across all topics: 280,789,806

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC