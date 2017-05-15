Gay footballer tackles homophobia and sex in short film Wonderkid - " watch
Gay Times reports that:
Broadchurch star Chris Mason plays a gay professional footballer at the launch of his new career in a fictional London team, as he struggles with his sexuality in the masculine and often homophobic sporting world. WONDERKID came about as part of the #BEYOURSELF campaign to raise awareness about homophobia in sport, particularly the lack of openly gay footballers out of the 5,000 players in the UK.
#1 3 hrs ago
this is the topic that I want to watch and hear about. it is new. you know not the story any gay man can tell but all of us know and remember from middle school and high school the reason I dropped out of school and skipped gym class altogether was this very same. these are my story now that I am 37 years old.
