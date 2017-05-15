There are on the Gay Times story from 16 hrs ago, titled Gay footballer tackles homophobia and sex in short film Wonderkid - " watch. In it, Gay Times reports that:

Broadchurch star Chris Mason plays a gay professional footballer at the launch of his new career in a fictional London team, as he struggles with his sexuality in the masculine and often homophobic sporting world. WONDERKID came about as part of the #BEYOURSELF campaign to raise awareness about homophobia in sport, particularly the lack of openly gay footballers out of the 5,000 players in the UK.

