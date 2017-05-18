There are on the Advocate story from 18 hrs ago, titled Gay Chechens Trying to Escape Russia Denied Visas by U.S.. In it, Advocate reports that:

The U.S. has denied visas to gay and bisexual men attempting to escape the semiautonomous Russian republic of Chechnya, where many of their number have been and tortured in concentration camps, reports BuzzFeed News . At least 40 Chechens are in hiding throughout Russia, Russia LGBT Network spokeswoman Svetlana Zakharova told BuzzFeed News .

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Advocate.