Gay Chechens Trying to Escape Russia ...

Gay Chechens Trying to Escape Russia Denied Visas by U.S.

There are 1 comment on the Advocate story from 18 hrs ago, titled Gay Chechens Trying to Escape Russia Denied Visas by U.S.

The U.S. has denied visas to gay and bisexual men attempting to escape the semiautonomous Russian republic of Chechnya, where many of their number have been and tortured in concentration camps, reports BuzzFeed News . At least 40 Chechens are in hiding throughout Russia, Russia LGBT Network spokeswoman Svetlana Zakharova told BuzzFeed News .

Maggie Gallaghers Schmear

Philadelphia, PA

#3 13 hrs ago
But Nikki Haley, the anti lgbt rights crusader, imo, was so fake outraged by the plight of these quite murky, gay victims of "torture" in "concentration camps" in Chechnya. Can she not get her fake actions to match her fake outrage and let some of these "concentration camp" survivors into the US?

