Gay 93-year-old says apology for conviction 'wonderful'
A 93-year-old gay man convicted over his sexuality in the 70s has said receiving an apology from the Government was "the most wonderful" day of his life. George Montague said he had "lived a lie" for more than 40 years before he came out in 1982, but now feels like "the luckiest old gay guy in the world".
