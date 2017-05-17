Gay 93-year-old says apology for conv...

Gay 93-year-old says apology for conviction 'wonderful'

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

A 93-year-old gay man convicted over his sexuality in the 70s has said receiving an apology from the Government was "the most wonderful" day of his life. George Montague said he had "lived a lie" for more than 40 years before he came out in 1982, but now feels like "the luckiest old gay guy in the world".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News International Day Against Homophobia, Transphob... 7 min frindly 19
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 12 min frindly 222
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 24 min frindly 5,977
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 24 min Frankie Rizzo 48,952
Narcissistic Sociopath 28 min Robin 1
big memorial day weekend party 32 min Frankie Rizzo 4
NE Jade's Hump Day Thread 36 min Rose_NoHo 1
News High School Teacher Who Said Gay People 'Deserv... 4 hr Jeeshush Sheeeria 20
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) Tue Pres Donald J Tru... 25,478
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,391 • Total comments across all topics: 281,085,490

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC