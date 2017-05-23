French TV's Recent 'Gay Scandal' Oute...

French TV's Recent 'Gay Scandal' Outed and Ostracized a Teen From His Family

A volunteer of the French LGBTQ youth organization Le Refuge has reported that a 19-year-old boy outed by the French TV show Touche Pas a Mon Poste has been kicked out of his home as a result of the public outing. The host of the TV show in question created a fake profile on a gay personals site and then called gay and bi men on the phone, pretending to be Jean-Jose, a "muscled and well-hung" man, while affecting a feminine voice and making degrading comments mocking the men on the air.

Roscoe

United States

#1 12 hrs ago
ROFLMAO!!!

This is great!!!

NE Jade

“Equality marches on! ”

Since: Apr 08

16,836

Location hidden
#2 8 hrs ago
Yes, Rus, you drunken old troll, a television show in France affects your life....how?

Boob Power

Alpharetta, GA

#3 8 hrs ago
Roscoe wrote:
ROFLMAO!!!

This is great!!!
Shame on you!
.
How would you feel if we ROFLAMO'd you when you get kicked out for being a dwarf?
http://3.bp.blogspot.com/_Wl8auHAN14c/TDX3oRd...
Cleef

Colby, WI

#4 7 hrs ago
Cool story bro!

The Wheeze of Trump

Philadelphia, PA

#5 7 hrs ago
"pretending to be Jean-Jose, a 'muscled and well-hung' man, while affecting a feminine voice and making degrading comments mocking the men on the air"

The closet cases love this story because they simply adore any excuse to ring up and interact with gay men...even when, or perhaps especially when, they come across their reparative therapist on the line.

