There are on the Unicorn Booty story from 12 hrs ago, titled French TV's Recent 'Gay Scandal' Outed and Ostracized a Teen From His Family. In it, Unicorn Booty reports that:

A volunteer of the French LGBTQ youth organization Le Refuge has reported that a 19-year-old boy outed by the French TV show Touche Pas a Mon Poste has been kicked out of his home as a result of the public outing. The host of the TV show in question created a fake profile on a gay personals site and then called gay and bi men on the phone, pretending to be Jean-Jose, a "muscled and well-hung" man, while affecting a feminine voice and making degrading comments mocking the men on the air.

