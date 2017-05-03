There are on the Crow story from 16 hrs ago, titled First national tour of a play for young children - about two gay.... In it, Crow reports that:

First national tour of a play for young children - about two gay princes who fall in love - reaches Cambridge Junction A children's story about two princes who fall in love, called Happily Ever After, will be at Cambridge Junction on Sunday, May 7. This is believed to be the first national tour of a play with a gay theme designed for children from five years upwards. The show was inspired by the Dutch children's book King and King by Linda De Haan and Stern Nijland.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Crow.