First national tour of a play for young children - about two gay princes who fall in love - reaches Cambridge Junction A children's story about two princes who fall in love, called Happily Ever After, will be at Cambridge Junction on Sunday, May 7. This is believed to be the first national tour of a play with a gay theme designed for children from five years upwards. The show was inspired by the Dutch children's book King and King by Linda De Haan and Stern Nijland.

Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#1 7 hrs ago
Designed for children. I think it was designed for the gay agenda.

Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#2 4 hrs ago
Wondering wrote:
Designed for children. I think it was designed for the gay agenda.
You don't like designers?

