Finally! UK Government expected to make it easier for gay men to give blood

There are 4 comments on the Gay Times story from 13 hrs ago, titled Finally! UK Government expected to make it easier for gay men to give blood. In it, Gay Times reports that:

An advisory committee have reportedly decided to reduce the deferral period in which men are not allowed to give blood. Gay and bisexual men are currently forbidden from giving blood within 12 months of having sex with another man - a ban that has been implemented since the height of the Aids epidemic in the 1980s.

Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#2 11 hrs ago
Johnson J wrote:
There's a reason why Queers can't donate blood in the US, cause they're disease infested.
That's an old wives tale
.
Are you an old wife?



1

1

1



Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#4 10 hrs ago
Johnson J wrote:
<quoted text>
No it's the truth
Can TOPIX trolls donate blood?



1

1




Imprtnrd

“What Goes Around, Comes Around”

Since: Mar 07

11,571

Kansas City, MO.

#6 9 hrs ago
In other words not Johnson J....we get it! Thanks for the info.



1

1

1



Johnson J

Hockessin, DE

#8 8 hrs ago
Imprtnrd wrote:
In other words not Johnson J....we get it! Thanks for the info.
You Asstrolls are a worthless bunch



1

1

1




Chicago, IL

