That's an old wives taleThere's a reason why Queers can't donate blood in the US, cause they're disease infested.
.
Are you an old wife?
There are 4 comments on the Gay Times story from 13 hrs ago, titled Finally! UK Government expected to make it easier for gay men to give blood. In it, Gay Times reports that:
An advisory committee have reportedly decided to reduce the deferral period in which men are not allowed to give blood. Gay and bisexual men are currently forbidden from giving blood within 12 months of having sex with another man - a ban that has been implemented since the height of the Aids epidemic in the 1980s.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Gay Times.
|
#2 11 hrs ago
That's an old wives tale
.
Are you an old wife?
|
#4 10 hrs ago
Can TOPIX trolls donate blood?
|
“What Goes Around, Comes Around”
Since: Mar 07
11,571
Kansas City, MO.
|
#6 9 hrs ago
In other words not Johnson J....we get it! Thanks for the info.
|
#8 8 hrs ago
You Asstrolls are a worthless bunch
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|2 min
|Super Trooper 1
|25,453
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|5 min
|cubeshaker
|5,763
|Prosecutor: Organist painted anti-gay graffiti ...
|9 min
|Rep Borders
|38
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|13 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|48,537
|Texas adoption agencies could ban Jews, gays, M...
|29 min
|EdmondWA
|14
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|2 hr
|June VanDerMark
|13,465
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|3 hr
|Wondering
|16
|Kentucky gay couple's lawsuit against Kim Davis...
|4 hr
|Miss Judge
|46
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC
Enter your email to get updates on this discussion.