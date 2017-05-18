'Dynasty' Reboot Trailer Promises Gli...

There are 3 comments on the Towleroad story from 49 min ago, titled 'Dynasty' Reboot Trailer Promises Glitz, Glam, Gay Sex: WATCH. In it, Towleroad reports that:

The trailer for the CW's revival of the '80s ABC classic soap opera "Dynasty" promises all the glitz and glam that made the original a cult classic with some new steamy gay sex thrown in, if Thursday's trailer is to be believed. Both the reboot and the original follow the wealthy-beyond-words Carrington family whose patriarch Blake is set to marry a new and unwelcome woman.

Felix

Philadelphia, PA

#1 18 min ago
Do us all a favor and nix the gay sex. Nobody wants to see that.
NE Jade

“Equality marches on! ”

Since: Apr 08

16,803

Location hidden
#2 3 min ago
Oh Felix....of course you don't want to see the illusion of "gay sex" on your group home's TV screen. You would pop a woody and everyone would laugh, roll their eyes, and high five the obvious!!
Frankie Rizzo

San Leandro, CA

#3 1 min ago
NE Jade wrote:
Oh Felix....of course you don't want to see the illusion of "gay sex" on your group home's TV screen. You would pop a woody and everyone would laugh, roll their eyes, and high five the obvious!!
Oh you mean like a gay guy?
Chicago, IL

