There are on the Towleroad story from 49 min ago, titled 'Dynasty' Reboot Trailer Promises Glitz, Glam, Gay Sex: WATCH. In it, Towleroad reports that:

The trailer for the CW's revival of the '80s ABC classic soap opera "Dynasty" promises all the glitz and glam that made the original a cult classic with some new steamy gay sex thrown in, if Thursday's trailer is to be believed. Both the reboot and the original follow the wealthy-beyond-words Carrington family whose patriarch Blake is set to marry a new and unwelcome woman.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Towleroad.