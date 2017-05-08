Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding
Nigerian court puts dozens on trial over alleged gay wedding https://t.co/825wuDa4qd - NBC News World News May 8, 2017 Fifty four people went on trial in northern Nigeria on Monday on charges connected to allegations that they were celebrating a gay wedding, which are outlawed in the country. The court began hearing the case against the defendants - most of whom were not present in court - who have been charged with criminal conspiracy and holding an illegal gathering.
