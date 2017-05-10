Don't call me Caitlyn: Baby name plunges in popularity
A year after Caitlyn Jenner announced her new name and gender, the popularity of the name Caitlyn plummeted more than any other baby name, according to Social Security's annual list of the most popular baby names. In fact, the four names that dropped the most were all variations of the same name: Caitlin, Caitlyn, Katelynn and Kaitlynn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|1 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|25,485
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|2 min
|Rose_NoHo
|5,830
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|19 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|48,792
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|26 min
|Pope
|13,509
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|30 min
|Opal SW
|1,607
|Gay Turkeys
|43 min
|Opal SW
|3
|The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09)
|1 hr
|Carlton
|69,522
|Mormon church pulls older teens out of Boy Scouts
|6 hr
|Palin s Turkey Th...
|23
|Texas adoption agencies could ban Jews, gays, M...
|6 hr
|Rainbow Kid
|81
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC