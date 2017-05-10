Don't call me Caitlyn: Baby name plun...

Don't call me Caitlyn: Baby name plunges in popularity

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

A year after Caitlyn Jenner announced her new name and gender, the popularity of the name Caitlyn plummeted more than any other baby name, according to Social Security's annual list of the most popular baby names. In fact, the four names that dropped the most were all variations of the same name: Caitlin, Caitlyn, Katelynn and Kaitlynn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 1 min Frankie Rizzo 25,485
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 2 min Rose_NoHo 5,830
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 19 min Frankie Rizzo 48,792
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 26 min Pope 13,509
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 30 min Opal SW 1,607
Gay Turkeys 43 min Opal SW 3
The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09) 1 hr Carlton 69,522
News Mormon church pulls older teens out of Boy Scouts 6 hr Palin s Turkey Th... 23
News Texas adoption agencies could ban Jews, gays, M... 6 hr Rainbow Kid 81
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,682 • Total comments across all topics: 280,993,773

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC