Donald Trump Posed for a Photo with a...

Donald Trump Posed for a Photo with a Pastor Who Said All Gay Men Want to Molest Children

There are 2 comments on the Unicorn Booty story from 13 hrs ago, titled Donald Trump Posed for a Photo with a Pastor Who Said All Gay Men Want to Molest Children. In it, Unicorn Booty reports that:

Robert Jeffress is the head pastor of First Baptist Church, a fundamentalist Southern Baptist megachurch located in the heart of downtown Dallas, Texas. He's also anti-gay, anti-Catholic, anti-Mormon, Islamophobic and also posed with President Donald Trump yesterday around the signing ceremony for Trump's largely symbolic executive order on "religious freedom."

Miss Judge

Alpharetta, GA

#1 12 hrs ago
With all his phobias; Jeffress is definitely not the second coming
.
That's for sure

Magic Utah Uwear

Philadelphia, PA

#2 6 hrs ago
Well Ill Duce Trump does not want to molest all female children. Those were adults he was boasting about grabbing without their consent, and he only faced one - so far as I know - civil suit from an underage female.(Whether it amounted to anything I don't know.)

I'd love to know if Jeffress is allowed to attend parties where alcohol is served without his wife being by his side.(It appears that rule is a reparative therapy derived one.)
