Dog's death sparks existential crisis for gay 53 year old
Michael, I'm a 53-year-old single gay man. What a depressing label. I had a serious boyfriend for 11 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Blade.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|14 min
|June VanDerMark
|13,448
|Chechnya's leader denies there are gay people i...
|17 min
|Gaydar Alert
|1
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|25 min
|Truth
|25,478
|Candidate for Army secretary withdraws amid hea...
|1 hr
|Fcvk tRump
|9
|Kentucky gay couple's lawsuit against Kim Davis...
|1 hr
|Cornfused
|37
|Freaky Friday
|2 hr
|Maverick
|1
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|4 hr
|guest
|1,564
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|12 hr
|Respect71
|48,460
|The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09)
|22 hr
|Sgt York
|69,525
|first gay experiences (Oct '11)
|Sat
|Red5150
|97
|
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC