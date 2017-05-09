There are on the Fox News story from 5 hrs ago, titled Credit Suisse gets $40m in tax breaks, adds 1,200 jobs in NC. In it, Fox News reports that:

Credit Suisse is adding 1,200 jobs at its technology hub in North Carolina, which approved more than $40 million in tax breaks on Tuesday to lure the jobs away from the New York City area. The Swiss bank is reorganizing operations and sharply reducing its workforce after two years of losses, cutting up to 6,500 jobs this year after slashing its overall headcount by 7,200 last year.

