Credit Suisse gets $40m in tax breaks, adds 1,200 jobs in NC
There are 2 comments on the Fox News story from 5 hrs ago, titled Credit Suisse gets $40m in tax breaks, adds 1,200 jobs in NC. In it, Fox News reports that:
Credit Suisse is adding 1,200 jobs at its technology hub in North Carolina, which approved more than $40 million in tax breaks on Tuesday to lure the jobs away from the New York City area. The Swiss bank is reorganizing operations and sharply reducing its workforce after two years of losses, cutting up to 6,500 jobs this year after slashing its overall headcount by 7,200 last year.
#1 4 hrs ago
So
.
lettuce get this straight
.
North Carolina taxpayers are giving Credit Suisse a $40 MILLION bribe to cut 6,500 jobs and hire 1,200 people at $33,333.33 each
.
Now comes North Carolina republican math geniuses claiming that makes for 1,200 new jobs?
.
Republican math is how Groper Trump cheated to win; even though Totally Honest Hillary earned 2,868,691 MILLION more votes than Groper Trump did
.
Go figure
#2 3 hrs ago
You're obviously a cretin
