Court: West Virginia hate crime law doesn't include anti-gay attacks

There are 2 comments on the WTKR-TV Norfolk story from 13 hrs ago, titled Court: West Virginia hate crime law doesn't include anti-gay attacks.

The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals this week ruled anti-gay assaults are not covered in the state's hate crimes law. The decision came down to the definition of one word: sex.

Fundie Sniffling

Philadelphia, PA

#1 8 hrs ago
There's still federal hate crimes enhancements which do cover sexual orientation. And backwaters like West Virginia are why those federal hate crimes laws exist.
Aaron

Bladensburg, MD

#2 8 hrs ago
Fundie Sniffling wrote:
Were you born stupid or do you work at it daily?
Chicago, IL

