Court: West Virginia hate crime law doesn't include anti-gay attacks
The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals this week ruled anti-gay assaults are not covered in the state's hate crimes law. The decision came down to the definition of one word: sex.
#1 8 hrs ago
There's still federal hate crimes enhancements which do cover sexual orientation. And backwaters like West Virginia are why those federal hate crimes laws exist.
#2 8 hrs ago
Were you born stupid or do you work at it daily?
