Court says gay couples can sue Kentucky clerk Kim Davis for denying marriage licenses
There are 3 comments on the KTRE-TV Lufkin story from 15 hrs ago, titled Court says gay couples can sue Kentucky clerk Kim Davis for denying marriage licenses. In it, KTRE-TV Lufkin reports that:
Kim Davis, Rowan County clerk, went to jail and became a symbol of resistance to gay marriage in 2015. A federal appeals court ruled that a gay couples who were refused a marriage license by Rowan County KY clerk Kim Davis can sue her for damages.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.
|
#1 13 hrs ago
First, she looks like a man. Not that there's anything wrong with that.
Second, she looks like someone had a heavy hand on the delivery forceps on the old noggin, speaking of lawsuits.
But we love her because the impersonation of Kim Davis on "Saturday Night Live" is even better than what they've done regarding Ill Duce Trump.
|
#2 11 hrs ago
Except for Philly troll, and he's gay so what does he know about hotness in women, I think we can all agree that Kim Davis is a hottie!
My dream date with Kimmie would be at the drive in movies. We'd be 7/8 drunk and pawing each other in the back seat of my 1960 Buick, a whiff of flatulence in the air from the refreshment stand microwave burritos (3 each with extra everything).
|
#3 11 hrs ago
I said she looks like a man. I like men.
You're stupid.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First national tour of a play for young childre...
|22 min
|Rainbow Kid
|5
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|25 min
|Truth
|48,386
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|46 min
|Imprtnrd
|5,695
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|48 min
|Truth
|25,322
|Gay marriage plaintiff urges opposition to Tenn...
|59 min
|Robin Hood
|1
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|guest
|1,536
|US Supreme Court rejects Christian minister's c...
|5 hr
|iyamwotiyam
|7
|Gay Republicans are split over Trump
|10 hr
|OneWomynRiot
|13
|Electric shocks: Chechen gay men recount days o...
|11 hr
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|8
|Kentucky gay couple's lawsuit against Kim Davis...
|11 hr
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|4
|
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC