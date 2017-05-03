Court says gay couples can sue Kentuc...

Court says gay couples can sue Kentucky clerk Kim Davis for denying marriage licenses

There are 3 comments on the KTRE-TV Lufkin story from 15 hrs ago, titled Court says gay couples can sue Kentucky clerk Kim Davis for denying marriage licenses. In it, KTRE-TV Lufkin reports that:

Kim Davis, Rowan County clerk, went to jail and became a symbol of resistance to gay marriage in 2015. A federal appeals court ruled that a gay couples who were refused a marriage license by Rowan County KY clerk Kim Davis can sue her for damages.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Tea Bag Residue Cleanup

Philadelphia, PA

#1 13 hrs ago
First, she looks like a man. Not that there's anything wrong with that.

Second, she looks like someone had a heavy hand on the delivery forceps on the old noggin, speaking of lawsuits.

But we love her because the impersonation of Kim Davis on "Saturday Night Live" is even better than what they've done regarding Ill Duce Trump.

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Frankie Rizzo

Los Gatos, CA

#2 11 hrs ago
Except for Philly troll, and he's gay so what does he know about hotness in women, I think we can all agree that Kim Davis is a hottie!

My dream date with Kimmie would be at the drive in movies. We'd be 7/8 drunk and pawing each other in the back seat of my 1960 Buick, a whiff of flatulence in the air from the refreshment stand microwave burritos (3 each with extra everything).

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Tea Bag Residue Cleanup

Philadelphia, PA

#3 11 hrs ago
I said she looks like a man. I like men.

You're stupid.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News First national tour of a play for young childre... 22 min Rainbow Kid 5
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 25 min Truth 48,386
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 46 min Imprtnrd 5,695
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 48 min Truth 25,322
News Gay marriage plaintiff urges opposition to Tenn... 59 min Robin Hood 1
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 1 hr guest 1,536
News US Supreme Court rejects Christian minister's c... 5 hr iyamwotiyam 7
News Gay Republicans are split over Trump 10 hr OneWomynRiot 13
News Electric shocks: Chechen gay men recount days o... 11 hr Tea Bag Residue C... 8
News Kentucky gay couple's lawsuit against Kim Davis... 11 hr Tea Bag Residue C... 4
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,457 • Total comments across all topics: 280,764,024

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC