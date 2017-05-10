Court asked to revive challenge to gay-marriage recusal law
There are 1 comment on the Star Tribune story from 11 hrs ago, titled Court asked to revive challenge to gay-marriage recusal law. In it, Star Tribune reports that:
A federal appeals court will consider Wednesday whether three North Carolina couples have legal standing to challenge a law allowing magistrates with religious objections to refuse to perform same-sex marriages. The couples are asking the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond to revive the lawsuit because they say the state is spending their tax dollars to accommodate magistrates' religious views.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Star Tribune.
|
#1 10 hrs ago
Now that Kim Davis can be sued for failing her oath of office; perhaps its time for North Carolina's government workers to be sued for the same reason
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|18 min
|Terra Firma
|48,632
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|26 min
|Pres Donald Trump Jr
|25,479
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|28 min
|You Kids Get Off ...
|5,776
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|1 hr
|St Rick Saintpornum
|47
|Hoover (Jade NE) sucks
|1 hr
|Gauge
|1
|Texas adoption agencies could ban Jews, gays, M...
|1 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|55
|Lesbian couple get divorce after politically ch...
|2 hr
|Just Saying
|5
|LGBT have higher levels of anxiety, survey finds
|2 hr
|James
|26
|Kentucky gay couple's lawsuit against Kim Davis...
|3 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|63
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC