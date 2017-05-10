Court asked to revive challenge to ga...

Court asked to revive challenge to gay-marriage recusal law

A federal appeals court will consider Wednesday whether three North Carolina couples have legal standing to challenge a law allowing magistrates with religious objections to refuse to perform same-sex marriages.

A federal appeals court will consider Wednesday whether three North Carolina couples have legal standing to challenge a law allowing magistrates with religious objections to refuse to perform same-sex marriages. The couples are asking the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond to revive the lawsuit because they say the state is spending their tax dollars to accommodate magistrates' religious views.

Logic Analysis

Alpharetta, GA

#1 10 hrs ago
Now that Kim Davis can be sued for failing her oath of office; perhaps its time for North Carolina's government workers to be sued for the same reason

Chicago, IL

