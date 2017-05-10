Comey, wife attend LGBT-themed musical, marking first public outing since being fired
Former FBI director James Comey attended a Broadway musical matinee in Washington Saturday, marking his first prominent public appearance since being dismissed Tuesday by President Trump. Comey and wife Patrice attended the afternoon performance of "Fun Home," a Broadway musical currently on tour across the country, at the National Theater.
