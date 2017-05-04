Colbert defends lewd gay sex joke to attack Trump: a I dona t regret thata
Comedian Stephen Colbert responded Wednesday night to a media frenzy that erupted this week after he used a vulgar gay sex joke to attack President Donald Trump. The hashtag #FireColbert trended on Twitter and media outlets blasted CBS' "Late Night" host for calling Mr. Trump a "c-k holster" for Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday night.
