Church 'rejoices' after decision to offer same-sex weddings
There are 1 comment on the Oxford Mail story from 16 hrs ago, titled Church 'rejoices' after decision to offer same-sex weddings.
A GROUNDBREAKING church near Oxford is believed to have become the first in the county to offer marriage ceremonies to same-sex couples. It comes after the United Reformed Church General Assembly - the denomination's top decision-making body - allowed its churches to do so last summer.
#1 12 hrs ago
Good for them
.
In case they have forgotten the church's original purpose:
.
When you are in GOD's house; worship GOD; not gay people's privates
