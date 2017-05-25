Church of Scotland moves closer to letting ministers perform gay marriages
There are 1 comment on the Sunday Herald story from 12 hrs ago, titled Church of Scotland moves closer to letting ministers perform gay marriages. In it, Sunday Herald reports that:
The General Assembly of the Church of Scotland has moved a step closer to allowing ministers to perform gay marriages. The Kirk's governing body backed calls for a study into how same-sex ceremonies in church could be allowed.
#1 11 hrs ago
They look absolutely and totally clueless; po' thangs; lol
.
Somebody please help them write some marriage vows so they know what to say on the big wedding day
