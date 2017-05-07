There are on the Metro story from 22 hrs ago, titled Chechnya's leader denies there are gay people in region after torture claims. In it, Metro reports that:

Chechnya's leader has claimed there are no gay people in the region while responding to accusations of the torture of homosexuals Ramzan Kadyrov said he will cooperate with any Russian investigation into the claims of torture but said that no Chechens are gay. The abuse was first reported last month with claims that around 100 gay men had been rounded up and tortured and at least three had been killed.

