Chechnya's leader denies there are ga...

Chechnya's leader denies there are gay people in region after torture claims

There are 1 comment on the Metro story from 22 hrs ago, titled Chechnya's leader denies there are gay people in region after torture claims. In it, Metro reports that:

Chechnya's leader has claimed there are no gay people in the region while responding to accusations of the torture of homosexuals Ramzan Kadyrov said he will cooperate with any Russian investigation into the claims of torture but said that no Chechens are gay. The abuse was first reported last month with claims that around 100 gay men had been rounded up and tortured and at least three had been killed.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Gaydar Alert

Alpharetta, GA

#1 20 hrs ago
Who does he think he is kidding?
.
Himself?

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Candidate for Army secretary withdraws amid hea... 1 hr Cordwainer Trout 23
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 2 hr River Tam 25,464
News Kentucky gay couple's lawsuit against Kim Davis... 2 hr River Tam 42
News Maybe Millennials Are Just Realizing That 'God ... (Aug '13) 3 hr Man Of Mayhem 8
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 5 hr Dr Reker s Bellhop 7
News Texas Bill Would Let Adoption Agencies Refuse P... 5 hr Dr Reker s Bellhop 1
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 5 hr No Surprise 5,722
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 8 hr Terra Firma 48,489
first gay experiences (Oct '11) Sat Red5150 97
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,600 • Total comments across all topics: 280,855,920

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC