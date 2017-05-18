There are on the Towleroad story from 57 min ago, titled Chechnya Accused of 'Gay Genocide' in International Criminal Court. In it, Towleroad reports that:

Three gay rights groups in France filed suit on Monday in the Internal Court to accuse the Russian republic of Chechnya of carrying out a "gay genocide" on its territory. Stop Homophobie, Mousse and Comite Idaho France cited the case of a teenage boy whose uncle reportedly pushed him from a balcony for being gay as emblematic of the anti-LGBTQ "wave of persecution" taking place.

