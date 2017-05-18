Chechnya Accused of 'Gay Genocide' in International Criminal Court
There are 3 comments on the Towleroad story from 57 min ago, titled Chechnya Accused of 'Gay Genocide' in International Criminal Court. In it, Towleroad reports that:
Three gay rights groups in France filed suit on Monday in the Internal Court to accuse the Russian republic of Chechnya of carrying out a "gay genocide" on its territory. Stop Homophobie, Mousse and Comite Idaho France cited the case of a teenage boy whose uncle reportedly pushed him from a balcony for being gay as emblematic of the anti-LGBTQ "wave of persecution" taking place.
United States
#1 26 min ago
Go Chechnya go!!!
WOOO HOO!!!!
United States
#2 25 min ago
The US could learn a lot from Chechnya when it comes to dealing with queers.
#3 2 min ago
"cited the case of a teenage boy whose uncle reportedly pushed him from a balcony for being gay as emblematic"
But that was not the McCarthyite, red baiting story. The McCarthyite, red baiting story was gay men being "tortured" in "concentration camps."
Also, a case of some "religious" kook father killing his own daughter because she won't enter into some arranged marriage is not "genocide." These idiot, gullible, lgbt activists are participating in a right wing-alike devaluing of the meanings of words.
OTOH, I'd be prepared to believe that Chechnya today is roughly for lgbt people like Alabama was in the 1970s, but there would have to be actual, consistent, sourced evidence.
