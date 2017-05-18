Chechnya Accused of 'Gay Genocide' in...

Chechnya Accused of 'Gay Genocide' in International Criminal Court

There are 3 comments on the Towleroad story from 57 min ago, titled Chechnya Accused of 'Gay Genocide' in International Criminal Court. In it, Towleroad reports that:

Three gay rights groups in France filed suit on Monday in the Internal Court to accuse the Russian republic of Chechnya of carrying out a "gay genocide" on its territory. Stop Homophobie, Mousse and Comite Idaho France cited the case of a teenage boy whose uncle reportedly pushed him from a balcony for being gay as emblematic of the anti-LGBTQ "wave of persecution" taking place.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Towleroad.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Derrick

United States

#1 26 min ago
Go Chechnya go!!!

WOOO HOO!!!!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Derrick

United States

#2 25 min ago
The US could learn a lot from Chechnya when it comes to dealing with queers.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Maggie Gallaghers Schmear

Philadelphia, PA

#3 2 min ago
"cited the case of a teenage boy whose uncle reportedly pushed him from a balcony for being gay as emblematic"

But that was not the McCarthyite, red baiting story. The McCarthyite, red baiting story was gay men being "tortured" in "concentration camps."

Also, a case of some "religious" kook father killing his own daughter because she won't enter into some arranged marriage is not "genocide." These idiot, gullible, lgbt activists are participating in a right wing-alike devaluing of the meanings of words.

OTOH, I'd be prepared to believe that Chechnya today is roughly for lgbt people like Alabama was in the 1970s, but there would have to be actual, consistent, sourced evidence.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How Big is Rose No Ho's Pen!s? 1 min Frankie Rizzo 6
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 2 min philemon 6,049
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 8 min Omar 297
News Two Indonesians sentenced to 85 lashes of cane ... 14 min Maggie Gallaghers... 3
News Alaska lawmakers deny transgender man for human... 28 min Maggie Gallaghers... 3
News High School Teacher Who Said Gay People 'Deserv... 36 min DaveinMass 41
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr Frankie Rizzo 48,989
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 3 hr Frankie Rizzo 25,493
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,324 • Total comments across all topics: 281,111,836

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC