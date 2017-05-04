Chechnya: 17-Year-Old Pushed From Balcony by His Uncle For Being Gay
A refugee from Chechnya has said that a 17-year-old boy was pushed off a balcony by his uncle for being gay. by Russia's Commissioner for Human Rights to form an investigative team to look into "the well-known information, or rumors" of torture against men "with a non-traditional sexual orientation" in Chechnya.
#1 28 min ago
When did it become OK for a mullah to manipulate people by lying to them?
This is spreading into Chechnyan politics and now Chechnya's president is manipulating people by lying to them too
One thing the failed leadership has not discovered in Chechnya; is how news carries around the world instantly on the information highway
Leaders can't get away with incompetence any more
