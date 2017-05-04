Chechnya: 17-Year-Old Pushed From Bal...

Chechnya: 17-Year-Old Pushed From Balcony by His Uncle For Being Gay

There are 1 comment on the Towleroad story from 2 hrs ago, titled Chechnya: 17-Year-Old Pushed From Balcony by His Uncle For Being Gay. In it, Towleroad reports that:

A refugee from Chechnya has said that a 17-year-old boy was pushed off a balcony by his uncle for being gay. by Russia's Commissioner for Human Rights to form an investigative team to look into "the well-known information, or rumors" of torture against men "with a non-traditional sexual orientation" in Chechnya.

Make Chechnya Great Again

Alpharetta, GA

#1 28 min ago
When did it become OK for a mullah to manipulate people by lying to them?
.
This is spreading into Chechnyan politics and now Chechnya's president is manipulating people by lying to them too
.
One thing the failed leadership has not discovered in Chechnya; is how news carries around the world instantly on the information highway
.
Leaders can't get away with incompetence any more

