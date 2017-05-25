Chechen Police Have Killed 26 Gay Men...

There are 6 comments on the On Top Magazine story from 17 hrs ago, titled Chechen Police Have Killed 26 Gay Men, Russian Newspaper Reports. In it, On Top Magazine reports that:

A campaign to rid Chechnya of sexual minorities has resulted in the deaths of 26 gay men, the Russian newspaper that first broke the story has reported. In April, Novaya Gaceta reported that authorities in Chechnya have rounded up dozens of suspected gay men and killed three.

Reggie

Mountain View, CA

#1 16 hrs ago
This is great news! Makes my day!

Way to go Chechen Police!

Judged:

5

5

5

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Haseem

Vestal, NY

#2 16 hrs ago
I applaud Chechnya for taking a stand against homosexuality!!!

Judged:

5

5

5

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Rossum

Ann Arbor, MI

#3 15 hrs ago
it's good to see countries like Chechnya and Indonesia fighting back against the homosexual plague infesting the world today,

Great job guys! Keep up the good work!

Judged:

5

5

5

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Deja vu all over again

Alpharetta, GA

#4 12 hrs ago
Well there we have it folks
.
Last month; the President of Chechnya looked the world square in the face and declared 'there are no gay people in Chechnya'
.
Now look what happened
.
26 defenseless Chechnyan people have been bullied to death
.
Now The President of Chechnya is in the world spotlight as a perpetual liar and an outright criminal complete with shadow enablers from Moscow
.
We saw this one coming but the Chechen President hid the victims in secret torture chambers; and continues to do so with many more lives still on the line
.
Sound familiar?
.
This is a rerun of Auschwitz

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Deja vu all over again

Alpharetta, GA

#5 12 hrs ago
Reggie wrote:
This is great news! Makes my day!

Way to go Chechen Police!
What are you going to do when they come for you?

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Pope Closet Emeritus

Philadelphia, PA

#6 1 hr ago
The headline says 26 killed. The lead paragraph says three killed "in April." Other versions of this story said the gay men got released from police custody and were killed by relatives.

This is McCarthyite, war mongering propaganda that can't seem to make up its mind what the claims are.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

