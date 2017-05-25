Chechen Police Have Killed 26 Gay Men, Russian Newspaper Reports
There are 6 comments on the On Top Magazine story from 17 hrs ago, titled Chechen Police Have Killed 26 Gay Men, Russian Newspaper Reports. In it, On Top Magazine reports that:
A campaign to rid Chechnya of sexual minorities has resulted in the deaths of 26 gay men, the Russian newspaper that first broke the story has reported. In April, Novaya Gaceta reported that authorities in Chechnya have rounded up dozens of suspected gay men and killed three.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at On Top Magazine.
|
#1 16 hrs ago
This is great news! Makes my day!
Way to go Chechen Police!
|
#2 16 hrs ago
I applaud Chechnya for taking a stand against homosexuality!!!
|
#3 15 hrs ago
it's good to see countries like Chechnya and Indonesia fighting back against the homosexual plague infesting the world today,
Great job guys! Keep up the good work!
|
#4 12 hrs ago
Well there we have it folks
.
Last month; the President of Chechnya looked the world square in the face and declared 'there are no gay people in Chechnya'
.
Now look what happened
.
26 defenseless Chechnyan people have been bullied to death
.
Now The President of Chechnya is in the world spotlight as a perpetual liar and an outright criminal complete with shadow enablers from Moscow
.
We saw this one coming but the Chechen President hid the victims in secret torture chambers; and continues to do so with many more lives still on the line
.
Sound familiar?
.
This is a rerun of Auschwitz
|
#5 12 hrs ago
What are you going to do when they come for you?
|
#6 1 hr ago
The headline says 26 killed. The lead paragraph says three killed "in April." Other versions of this story said the gay men got released from police custody and were killed by relatives.
This is McCarthyite, war mongering propaganda that can't seem to make up its mind what the claims are.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|18 min
|neighbor
|1,661
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|35 min
|Pope Closet Emeritus
|25,637
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|1 hr
|Jasonville
|6,091
|Russia is Investigating Chechnya's Anti-Gay Purge
|1 hr
|Pope Closet Emeritus
|2
|New gay-themed features, docs debut at Hartford...
|1 hr
|Pope Closet Emeritus
|3
|Russian millionaire bans gay customers at his f...
|1 hr
|Pope Closet Emeritus
|10
|Rights group says Chechen officials humiliated ...
|1 hr
|Pope Closet Emeritus
|7
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|Respect71
|49,339
|The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09)
|3 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|69,534
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|15 hr
|Eagle 12
|462
|
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC