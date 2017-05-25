There are on the On Top Magazine story from 17 hrs ago, titled Chechen Police Have Killed 26 Gay Men, Russian Newspaper Reports. In it, On Top Magazine reports that:

A campaign to rid Chechnya of sexual minorities has resulted in the deaths of 26 gay men, the Russian newspaper that first broke the story has reported. In April, Novaya Gaceta reported that authorities in Chechnya have rounded up dozens of suspected gay men and killed three.

