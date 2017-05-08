Charity to show Nazi concentration ca...

Charity to show Nazi concentration camp documentary in five cities to help gay men in Chechnya

There are 1 comment on the Gay Times story from 8 hrs ago, titled Charity to show Nazi concentration camp documentary in five cities to help gay men in Chechnya.

A campaign group for human rights will screen an award-winning documentary about the persecution of LGBT+ people in Nazi Germany across England, to raise money for a Russian LGBT+ charity. The People's Film Club have organised showings of Paragraph 175, a 2000 film narrated by Rupert Everett, in five English cities: Bristol, Leeds, London, Manchester and Nottingham in late May and June.

Fundiementally ill

Philadelphia, PA

#1 5 hrs ago
If the actual story was "100 gay men tortured and beaten in a concentration camp" then why did it morph into "some gay men were arrested and then killed by their own relatives"?

Even Judith Miller was consistent in her warmongering stenography.
